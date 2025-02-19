Former longtime MLA named to province’s First Nations treaty commission

George Abbott served 17 years in the legislature and was a B.C. Liberal Aboriginal Relations minister

A former longtime British Columbia legislator has been appointed to the province’s independent facilitating body for treaty negotiations on First Nations rights and title.

George Abbott, who represented the Shuswap riding for 17 years, has been named as a new commissioner at the BC Treaty Commission.

Abbott was first elected in 1996 and held several cabinet positions under former BC Liberal premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark, including as minister of Aboriginal relations and reconciliation from 2009 to 2010.

Current B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Christine Boyle says in a statement that the appointment reflects Abbott’s track record as a “seasoned diplomat who has significant experience of working with First Nations” as well as other local stakeholders.

Abbott, who will serve a two-year term, is replacing commissioner Angela Wesley, who is serving her third term on the commission after initially being appointed in December 2018.

The former provincial legislator also served as chair for the non-profit Institute for Health System Transformation and Sustainability until December and sits as board chair at regulatory body Technical Safety BC.