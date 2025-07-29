Former MP MacGregor new CAO for Cowichan Tribes

Former MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford starts Aug. 5

Alistair MacGregor, the longtime MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, has accepted a one-year term appointment as CAO of Cowichan Tribes.

MacGregor, who served as MP for three terms before losing his bid for re-election to Conservative Jeff Kibble in the federal election in April, will start in his new position on Aug. 5.

Cowichan Tribes Chief Cindy Daniels (Sulsulxumaat) said she is pleased that MacGregor will be the new CAO.

“Having previously served in this role, I know how pivotal the CAO position is in bridging the work at our chief and council governance table with our operations, programming, and service delivery to Quw’utsun Mustimuhw,” said Daniels.

“I am confident that Alistair will draw from his experience in Ottawa to provide strategic recommendations to me and my fellow council members as we work with all levels of government to advance a higher quality of life for our people.”

MacGregor said it’s an incredible honour to be joining Cowichan Tribes.

He said he looks forward to using his experience and skill set to champion the interests of Cowichan Valley citizens to support Cowichan Tribes chief and council with moving their priorities forward, particularly around self-governance, housing, and environmental stewardship.

“As a community-focused leader, I am excited about this opportunity to support the hard-working leadership and staff across Cowichan Tribes, build new relationships, and reconnect with partners locally, provincially, and federally,” MacGregor said.

MacGregor is a graduate of Quw’utsun Secondary School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Victoria and a master’s degree from Royal Roads University.

Throughout his career, MacGregor has worked in the service of the residents of the Cowichan Valley and has been a strong advocate for the lands and waters in the region, particularly the protection of the Quw’utsun Sta’lo’.