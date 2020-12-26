Former North Saanich mayor Alice Finall is questioning the substance and process of that municipality’s Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media File)

Former North Saanich mayor Alice Finall is questioning the substance and process of that municipality’s Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media File)

Former North Saanich mayor questions substance and process of OCP review

Alice Finall critical of lack of transparency and fears influence of developers pushing for housing

Former North Saanich mayor Alice Finall has some sharp criticism of the district’s Official Community Plan review.

“I’m very concerned about the direction that this community has taken or may take that are not in keeping with the visions that the community has endorsed,” she said.

Finall made those comments in an interview after submitting a critical letter to North Saanich council – focusing on substantive as well as procedural aspects of the review underway since July.

Finall sees an “over-emphasis” on housing and increasing housing when North Saanich’s actual population growth does not justify it. “That’s an undue effort at this stage, when we already have done an enormous amount (for housing),” she said, pointing to past initiatives such as the municipal-wide approval of secondary suites.

RELATED: Sidney organizations to take formal part in official community plan review

“If you look at our place, our role in the regional growth strategy, [housing] is not our function,” she said. “We are really the green space, the lungs for the region. Our role is not to provide more housing or more affordable housing. We have actually managed to do 10 units (of affordable housing). However, we don’t have the land capacity for that.”

About one-third of the municipality lies within the Agricultural Land Reserve, she said. “Another probably 10 per cent at least is rural and is being farmed,” she said. “And that is really our main focus. If you look at the regional growth strategy, we are still outside the Urban Containment Boundary, the whole community is.”

Finall also questions why “developers, who represent an industry with a strong vested interest” find themselves represented on the body tasked with providing feedback to municipal staff and consultants. “The consultants and the municipal planners have the necessary expertise to address these aspects,” she said in the letter.

Finally said it is “certainly a concern” that developers might end up having too much influence with no other industry receiving such specific recognition.

She also later said that it would be a “very reasonable inference” to see a connection between the apparent push for more housing and the composition of the advisory working group.

When asked for additional detail later, Finall pointed to correspondence that she had received from the municipality’s consultant after she had unsuccessfully applied to sit on the group.

Finall’s letter also calls on the municipality to open the meetings of the group to the public, citing provisions of the Community Charter, and share more information about its membership.

North Saanich Residents Association also expressed concerns about transparency in demanding that the meetings of the group should be open to the public.

That letter as well as Finall’s letter appeared before North Saanich council Monday with both being pushed to the upcoming council meeting of Dec. 14, which is also when council will consider a report into the first phase of the OCP review.

Finall and the municipality have had prior correspondence over these issues. Staff told Finall earlier this year that a more “informal” advisory working group as opposed to a more traditional OCP review committee would be “one method of engagement” to “obtain meaningful input and advice” from the community.

“This approach was endorsed by (council) and staff believe the AWG is in accordance with the Community Charter,” reads a letter from staff dated Nov. 6. That letter also notes that staff will “publish minutes of the meetings and post them on the project’s webpage to ensure a transparent process.”

That letter also pushed back against Finall’s concerns about including a group (developers) with a “strong vested interest.”

Any number of groups could make the same claim, the letter said. “For example a farmer with a strong vested interest in agriculture in North Saanich could also be seen to have a vested interest,” it read, pointing to the need for a “diversity of voices.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspicious device found in James Bay deemed safe: Victoria police
Next story
Saanich sends proposed 85-unit seniors’ rental development to public hearing

Just Posted

Victoria police are investigating after a suspicious device was found on the ground in James Bay. (Courtesy of VIcPD)
Suspicious device found in James Bay deemed safe: Victoria police

Police investigated after pipe found in grass on Christmas Day

A seniors’ housing complex proposed for Cedar Hill Road in Saanich will go to a public hearing sometime in early 2021. (Rendering by Jenson Group Architects)
Saanich sends proposed 85-unit seniors’ rental development to public hearing

Four-story building on Cedar Hill Road to provide affordable rentals to people over 55

Former North Saanich mayor Alice Finall is questioning the substance and process of that municipality’s Official Community Plan review. (Black Press Media File)
Former North Saanich mayor questions substance and process of OCP review

Alice Finall critical of lack of transparency and fears influence of developers pushing for housing

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Oh deer: A look at B.C.’s top animal stories of 2020

From puppies to a very special goose, 2020 brought out the best in our fluffy friends

Victoria’s Christmas Bird Count has finished with a total of 142 individual bird species spotted within a single day. (Mark Byrne photo)
Rare bird usually found between Oregon and South America seen in Central Saanich

Greater Victoria birders spot more than 140 bird species within a single day

More than 500 people race towards the cold waters of Boundary Bay for the 40th annual Polar Bear Swim at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. on Jan. 1, 2020. Friday, Jan. 1 is Polar Bear Plunge Day around the world. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 27 to Jan. 2

Polar Bear Plunge Day, Bacon Day and Fruitcake Toss Day are all coming up this week

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

FILE PHOTO
Police watchdog investigates after man dies in Port Alberni

RCMP responded to a call of a man on a residential roof

Shoppers take advantage of Boxing Day deals at the Rideau Centre in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Boxing Day’s shot to return to its ‘glory days’ stymied by lockdowns: Retail experts

The spending spree will likely be a ‘sad’ and ‘lacklustre’ shell of its usual self

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

Most Read