(Black Press file photo)

Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen to be remembered

Memorial service gets underway at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre

Greater Victoria residents will mourn the loss of former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen Thursday with a memorial service.

Jensen died on Sunday after a short battle with cancer at the age of 69. Kind words came pouring in from local politicians following the news of his death. Only those closest to him knew how critical his battle with cancer had become.

READ MORE: Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen remembered for humour, professionalism, intelligence

Born in Copenhagen and raised in Canada, Jensen worked as a lawyer including as Crown prosecutor and also taught at the University of Victoria. He joined Oak Bay council in 1996 and succeeded Christopher Causton as mayor in 2011.

Jensen served on the CRD Board during his time as mayor, 2011-2018, and served as CRD Board Chair in 2014.

The service is set to get underway at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High School, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Just Posted

Victoria gears up for Bike to Work Week

This year celebrates the 25th annual Bike to Work Week

Victoria welcomes Norwegian Cruise Line with 12-year deal

Guaranteed berth space means positive impact on local economy, says Greater Victoria Harbour Authority

Greater Victoria drivers can vote on the bumpiest road in the area

Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria open contest online

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Rain with a high of 10 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

Most Read