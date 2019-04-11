Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen to be remembered

Memorial service gets underway at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre

Greater Victoria residents will mourn the loss of former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen Thursday with a memorial service.

Jensen died on Sunday after a short battle with cancer at the age of 69. Kind words came pouring in from local politicians following the news of his death. Only those closest to him knew how critical his battle with cancer had become.

READ MORE: Former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen remembered for humour, professionalism, intelligence

Born in Copenhagen and raised in Canada, Jensen worked as a lawyer including as Crown prosecutor and also taught at the University of Victoria. He joined Oak Bay council in 1996 and succeeded Christopher Causton as mayor in 2011.

Jensen served on the CRD Board during his time as mayor, 2011-2018, and served as CRD Board Chair in 2014.

The service is set to get underway at 2 p.m. in the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High School, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter