Former Pitt Meadows teacher faces child porn charges

Alleged Criminal Code offences took place at, or near, Pitt Meadows between last August and this February

A former teacher in Pitt Meadows is facing charges of making and distributing child pornography.

The BC Prosecution Service announced charges on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Lovesh Ramsaha, 30, was charged with four counts: internet luring of a child under 18; making/publishing child pornography; importing/distributing child pornography; and making sexually explicit material available to a child under 18.

The alleged Criminal Code offences took place at or near Pitt Meadows between Aug. 1, 2024, and Feb. 18, 2025.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed they received a complaint about alleged sexual offences involving a teacher in the community in February of this year.

They subsequently began an investigation.

"Due to the suspect being in an active position of authority, officers with our Investigative Support Team (IST) acted quickly and conducted a series of investigative steps," police said in a statement to The News.

"We understand how difficult this update may be for some in our community and acknowledge their concerns. Officers took immediate action to address this complaint and worked closely with the school district to ensure appropriate steps were taken," said Const. Tisha Parsons, spokesperson for the Ridge Meadows RCMP, noting they are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of youth in the community.

"As the matter is now before the courts, we will not be commenting further,” Parsons noted.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

In the meantime, a letter was sent out to families of students at Pitt Meadows Secondary from principal Colin Sharpe informing them of the matter.

"Although our school community is on summer break, I want to inform you of a matter that has come to my attention. Serious criminal charges have been laid against Lovesh Ramsaha, who was teaching at Pitt Meadows Secondary, and I understand this news is circulating in the community," his letter read.

"Within the limits of privacy legislation and the ongoing court process, I can share with you that as soon as the district became aware of the allegations against Mr. Ramsaha, we took immediate steps in accordance with the School Act and district policy. Mr. Ramsaha was removed from his duties and has not been working in the district since that time. Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students is always our highest priority," Sharpe wrote.

"Within our school, we will continue to focus on caring for and supporting our students, staff, and families as we move forward together as a school community," he concluded.

SD42 has said that as the matter is before the courts and because of privacy legislation, district representatives are unable to provide additional information.

BC Prosecution Service has noted that a publication ban is in effect regarding anything that could identify the victim or victims in this case.

Ramsaha is due to make an appearance in court on Thursday, Aug. 21, in Port Coquitlam.