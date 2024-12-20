Former premier Glen Clark is chair of new BC Hydro board

Glen Clark is joined by board members Merran Smith, Brynn Bourke and Don Kayne

Former premier Glen Clark is the new chair of the BC Hydro board, the province announced Friday (Dec. 20).

The B.C. government appointed the new chair and three directors to the board, according to an information bulletin from the Energy and Climate Solutions Ministry. In addition to the three new board members, four current directors will be leaving at the end of the year, while another two have been reappointed.

Clark will take over as chair from Lori Wanamaker, whose term will end Dec. 31. The province said that as former premier and finance minister, Clark "brings extensive leadership, corporate relations and resource development experience to the position." He was also former president of the Jim Pattison Group.

Smith is the president of New Economy Canada. She represents Canada on the C3E International Ambassador Corps and is the founder of Clean Energy Canada. According to the ministry, she brings award-winning leadership, "uniting industry, government and civil society partners to solve society's most pressing social and ecological challenges."

Bourke is the executive director of the BC Building Trades. According to the province, under her leadership, BC Building Trades has opened the College of BC Building Trades, launched a youth ambassador program to connect apprentices with high school students, secured enhanced sanitation protocols on construction sites and supported initiatives that reduce barriers for under-represented groups to enter the trades. She is also a board member for BuildForce Canada and SkillPlan.

Kayne is the president and CEO of Canfor Corporation, as well as the former CEO of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. The ministry says he has "deep experience in international sales and marketing, human resources and executive compensation through 45 years with the forest company." He has also worked in the forestry industry in current and past leadership positions with provincial, national and international forestry-related associations and organizations.

The three will be replacing current board members Amanda Hobson and Victoria McMillan, whose terms are ending, and Irene Lanzinger and Daryl Fields, who are retiring. Directors Nalaine Morin and Chief Clarence Louie have been reappointed for another two years.

The rest of the board remains unchanged.

The board of directors is responsible for overseeing BC Hydro's affairs, including providing oversight and direction.