Former prime minister Jean Chretien participates in an interview in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien in hospital in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Former prime minister Chretien hospitalized in Hong Kong as a ‘precaution’

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003

Organizers of a trade conference in Hong Kong say former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien has been taken to hospital there.

Tung Chee-hwa, a former leader of the semi-independent Chinese territory, told attendees at the U.S.-China Trade and Economic Relations Forum that Chretien arrived for the conference feeling poorly and was hospitalized as a precaution.

In a transcript of Tung’s opening remarks posted to the conference website, Tung says “we think it is going to be all right.”

He says the two were supposed to have breakfast Tuesday morning.

Chretien served as Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003.

Expanding trade with China was a theme in Chretien’s time in office and he’s continued working on business links between China and North America since he went back to private life.

ALSO READ: Scheer vows to make free trade between provinces a reality if elected

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June
Next story
Canadian aid worker jailed 16 years in Nepal for sex assault of boys

Just Posted

Electric cargo bikes booming despite lack of incentives

Cargo bikes should get same incentives as electric cars, advocates say

Risk of measles remains, two months after last confirmed Vancouver Island case

Immunization the only true protection: Island Health medical officer

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 8 a.m. sailing cancelled

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing 92 per cent full

Sidney businessman, author to be posthumously inducted into BC Aviation Hall of Fame

Local Jack McNeill flew planes then ran Boondocks, Mary’s Bleue Moon and Theo’s Place

Mother of girls killed in father’s Oak Bay home testifies in double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

CMHC reports pace of housing starts in Canada jumped higher in June

The housing report came a day ahead of the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision

Eighth dead whale washes up on B.C. coast

A total of 171 grey whales have been found dead on the west coast from Mexico to Alaska

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canada to pay legal fees for U.S. inn owner accused of human-smuggling

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Most Read