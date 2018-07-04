Former B.C. education minister considers Langley mayoral run

Promises decision about running for Langley City mayor by early August

After serving one term as a Liberal MLA, former Langley City mayor Peter Fassbender is considering a return to municipal politics.

“I’ve had lots of people approach me,” Fassbender told Black Press.

“I haven’t made a final decision. If I run, it will be for mayor.”

Fassbender said he would decide soon, likely by the end of this month or early next month.

“I would only do it if I believe I had something to contribute to the community (and) I would have to feel it’s the best for me and my wife.”

Great Volunteer gathering at the Campaign Office!!! pic.twitter.com/5rXkuahX2J — Peter Fassbender (@Fassbender_BC) April 8, 2017

Fassbender was serving as mayor of Langley City when he was elected MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood in the 2013 provincial election.

He was appointed Minister of Education during a bitter labour dispute with the B.C. Teachers Federation that ended with a settlement after five days of round-the-clock talks.

READ MORE: Fassbender speaks to Langley about teachers’ strike

He then served minister of Community, Sport and Cultural Development and minister responsible for TransLink.

Fassbender stepped down from the mayor’s job after winning his MLA seat in Surrey-Fleetwood.

So far, two incumbent Langley City councillors have declared for the mayoralty.

VIDEO: Two Langley City councillors to run for mayor

Fassbender was on the Langley School Board from 1975 to 1979.

He was first elected to Langley City as a councillor in 2002, and then as mayor in the 2005, 2008 and 2011 elections.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter