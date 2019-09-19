Former Reynolds Secondary student identified as victim in fatal crash

The 19-year-old man killed in a crash at the intersection of Union and Cumberland Roads on Monday has been identified.

Danny Schupbach, a former student at Reynolds Secondary School, was struck by a car while driving his motorcycle around noon on Sept. 16 and he died on the scene. His family gave the school permission to share his name.

The driver of the car, a 16 year old, is also a student at Reynolds Secondary. The teen was uninjured and is being investigated by police for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

News that the victim was a former student at the school “added more complexity to this tragedy,” wrote Principal Tom Aerts in a note sent out to parents and guardians on Wednesday.

Those directly affected by the incident have been connected with counsellors and the school district’s Critical Incident Response Team will continue to support the students and staff.

Aerts also included a script that teachers were asked to read to their classes on Thursday morning. The script covered the facts of the incident and acknowledged that many in the school and greater community have been affected. Students were told that grief comes in many forms and that they are encouraged to seek help from counsellors, but that it’s also okay if they wish to continue with their classes as normal.

“Please look out for each other as we move through these tough events,” wrote Aerts. The school will address the incident again at their school-wide Cops 4 Cancer assembly on Friday.

Schupbach’s family is hosting a farewell gathering open to friends and family on Sept. 23 at the McCall Gardens & Sequoia Centre on Falaise Drive.

