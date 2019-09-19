Victim in fatal crash near Reynolds Secondary School identified as 19-year-old Danny Schupbach. (Photo via McCall Gardens)

Former Reynolds Secondary student identified as victim in fatal crash

Danny Schupbach graduated in 2018

The 19-year-old man killed in a crash at the intersection of Union and Cumberland Roads on Monday has been identified.

Danny Schupbach, a former student at Reynolds Secondary School, was struck by a car while driving his motorcycle around noon on Sept. 16 and he died on the scene. His family gave the school permission to share his name.

The driver of the car, a 16 year old, is also a student at Reynolds Secondary. The teen was uninjured and is being investigated by police for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

READ ALSO: One man dies in Saanich collision

News that the victim was a former student at the school “added more complexity to this tragedy,” wrote Principal Tom Aerts in a note sent out to parents and guardians on Wednesday.

Those directly affected by the incident have been connected with counsellors and the school district’s Critical Incident Response Team will continue to support the students and staff.

READ ALSO: Residents say Monday’s fatal crash in Saanich wasn’t unexpected

Aerts also included a script that teachers were asked to read to their classes on Thursday morning. The script covered the facts of the incident and acknowledged that many in the school and greater community have been affected. Students were told that grief comes in many forms and that they are encouraged to seek help from counsellors, but that it’s also okay if they wish to continue with their classes as normal.

“Please look out for each other as we move through these tough events,” wrote Aerts. The school will address the incident again at their school-wide Cops 4 Cancer assembly on Friday.

Schupbach’s family is hosting a farewell gathering open to friends and family on Sept. 23 at the McCall Gardens & Sequoia Centre on Falaise Drive.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen
Next story
Realtor pitches Langford’s third retail cannabis store

Just Posted

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

VicPD commandeers civilian boats to reach woman screaming, ‘he’s trying to kill me’

No charges laid in incident on Gorge Waterway

Former Reynolds Secondary student identified as victim in fatal crash

Danny Schupbach graduated in 2018

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Realtor pitches Langford’s third retail cannabis store

Local business owner Ron Cheeke prepares to open Honeycomb Cannabis

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Island contestant competes on Great Canadian Baking Show

Andrea Nauta auditioned for the show before but was lucky second time around

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’ in Canada

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Most Read