Former Saanich massage therapist accused of voyeurism voluntarily gives up title

Gilles-Philippe Lavoie gave up title in August, College of Massage Therapists of BC says

Former Saanich massage therapist Giles-Philippe Lavoie voluntarily gave up his registration with College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC) after being arrested in early August.

According to the Saanich Police Department, Lavoie was taken into custody on Aug. 10 after a report accusing the 48-year-old of voyeurism. Lavoie was later released on conditions including that he appear in court in the fall.

According to the CMTBC – the regulatory body that oversees registered massage therapists in B.C. –hegave up his title effective Aug. 28. By renouncing his registration, Lavoie is no longer permitted to practice as an RMT in B.C. and “may not use the titles registered massage therapist, massage therapist, registered massage practitioner, or massage practitioner, or any abbreviations of those titles,” the CMTBC said in a written statement. The organization emphasized it is not an admission of guilt.

“The allegations made against the former registrant remain unproven unless they are admitted by the former registrant or unless a Discipline Committee panel makes a finding at any discipline hearing that may relate to this matter,” the statement reads.

Lavoie’s first court appearance was on Oct. 13 facing one charge of voyeurism – secretly observing or recording a person who is nude in a private place. His next court date is Nov. 25 at the Victoria Law Courts.

