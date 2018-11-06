Former Saanich mayor earned more than $218,000 during three years as ALC chair

Frank Leonard became chair of ALC in May 2015 after losing election to Richard Atwell

Former Saanich mayor Frank Leonard earned $218,191 during three years as chair of the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC), the administrative tribunal “dedicated to preserving agricultural land and encouraging farming in British Columbia.”

RELATED: Election 2014: Richard Atwell defeats Frank Leonard in Saanich mayoral race

RELATED: Former Saanich mayor Frank Leonard assigned chair of Agricultural Land Commission

This figure emerges from public remuneration figures available through the ALC’s website. They show Leonard earned $80,421 in the fiscal year 2015-16, $62,712.50 in the fiscal year 2016-17, and $75,037.50 in the fiscal year 2017-18.

Leonard became chair of the ALC and interim CEO of the ALC in May 2015, after the dismissal of Richard Bullock. Jennifer Dyson replaced Leonard in May 2018 after he had completed his term.

Leonard became ALC chair after Richard Atwell defeated the six-term mayor in 2014. Atwell has since lost this office to Fred Haynes. Leonard, whom voters first elected to Saanich council in 1986, served a total of 28 years in municipal office. Leonard said at the time that his defeat would give him an opportunity to get a job in the “real world.”

Leonard’s appointment to the ALC in May 2015 at the time did not sit well with then and current local MLA Lana Popham, who criticized Leonard’s appointment in her role as agriculture critic for the New Democratic opposition.

“By replacing B.C.’s agricultural watch dog with someone with no background in agriculture, the B.C. Liberals are making it clear that their attack on the ALR has only just begun,” she said at the time.

Little more than three years later, Popham switched roles in becoming minister of agriculture, a role that gives her considerable say in the appointment of the ALC chair.

RELATED: Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

RELATED: Farmland reforms ahead for NDP government

“On behalf of the B.C. government, I would like to thank Frank Leonard for completing his term,” said Popham in a release announcing the appointment of Dyson, who had served as an ALC commissioner for 10 years before chairing the new government’s review of the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR). “We are always appreciative of those who step up and dedicate their time in public service,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City of Colwood welcomes new mayor and council

Just Posted

Movember muzzies appear on buses and firetrucks in Victoria

Cuts for Nuts event marks evolution of the Mo

Former Saanich mayor earned more than $218,000 during three years as ALC chair

Frank Leonard became chair of ALC in May 2015 after losing election to Richard Atwell

City of Colwood welcomes new mayor and council

The city held its inaugural council meeting Monday

Oak Bay’s newly elected council sworn in

Council members took the oath of office in the presence of a packed house

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

‘Breed not to blame’, says victim of pit bull attack

The pit bull-mastiff suddenly attacked family members early Saturday morning in Greater Victoria

Greater Victoria events calendar

Check out these great events taking place across the region

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large fire in Courtenay destroys mobile home

Black smoke could be seen throughout the city

UPDATE: One person dead after crash in front of Nanaimo Airport

Two vehicles involved in collision, both northbound highway lanes shut down

B.C. attorney general doesn’t name Drake, but says casino rules apply to all

Drake claims he was prevented from gambling at the Parq Vancouver casino

Tofino ships water to Ahousaht First Nation as emergency declared

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

The announcement comes only days after the U.S. team brought home nine medals from the World Championships

B.C. marijuana dispensary operator ordered to pay $270,000 in fines

Months of tickets from Langley bylaw officers added up.

Most Read