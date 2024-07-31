Former Sooke CAO dies after battle with cancer

Sooke's former chief administrative officer died on July 30, 2024 after a brave battle with cancer

The District of Sooke is deeply saddened to announce that former chief administrative officer Norm McInnis died on Tuesday, July 30 after a brave battle with cancer. McInnis was supported by his loving family, including his devoted wife and high school sweetheart, Corey, his cherished children, and his precious granddaughter.

McInnis served as the District of Sooke CAO from June 2019 to Mar. 2023 and was a passionate volunteer as a rotarian, the district noted in an online release. His dedication extended beyond Sooke to the towns of Westlock, Olds, and Fernie where he previously served as CAO, enriching each community with his leadership and collaborative approach, the online statement noted.

"Norm was a leader whose gentle soul and calm, quiet approach touched everyone he met," said Sooke mayor Maja Tait. "His passion for Sooke, coupled with his care, diligence, and thoughtfulness in everything he did, have left an enduring impact on our team and the community. His loss is deeply felt, and his memory will continue to inspire us."

McInnis was more than a dedicated public servant, he was a pillar of the community who will forever be intertwined with the spirit of Sooke. He took immense pride in his role as a public servant and community builder, exemplifying an unwavering commitment to service and collaboration that left an indelible mark on the people of Sooke and in every community he served. His vision for a vibrant local economy began with the creation of the Community Economic Development portfolio and while his time was cut short to see Sooke reach its potential, this eventual reality will be a part of his legacy.

"Norm's dedication to Sooke was unparalleled," said Sooke CAO Raechel Gray, who worked with McInnis as director of finance before serving in her current role. "He was an inspirational leader who brought the best out of our team. His commitment to community service and collaboration will continue to guide us forward. I am privileged to have had the opportunity to work with him."

Throughout his life, McInnis found solace and joy in the natural beauty of the Sooke hills, where he hiked many trails and fostered deep connections with nature. He also cherished the camaraderie of his friends during motorcycle trips, creating lasting memories that echoed his adventurous spirit.

Flags will be flown at half-mast at Sooke Municipal Hall until B.C. Day in honour of Norm McInnis.