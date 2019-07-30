Former Sooke councillor remembered in tree planting ceremony

Coun. Brenda Parkinson with her husband Stewart. Parkinson died on June 28. (Contributed)

The District of Sooke will honour former councillor Brenda Parkinson on Aug. 6 with a memorial tree planting.

The ceremony takes place at John Phillips Memorial Park, 2201 Otter Point Rd., at 1 p.m.

Parkinson died June 28 of cancer. She was 63.

“Brenda will forever be remembered for her vision,” said Mayor Maja Tait in a statement. “A steadfast supporter of the arts, she sought opportunities to bring beauty into people’s lives.”

Many of Sooke’s public art initiatives were spearheaded by Parkinson and she was involved in numerous community organizations and events that brought residents together to celebrate the talents of local artists and musicians.

Inspired by Sooke’s natural surroundings, Parkinson supported efforts to augment the inherent beauty of Sooke.

Her efforts led to increased floral displays throughout the town centre, improved seasonal adornments, including the decoration of two large Christmas trees, and consideration of tree protection regulations for municipal parks and boulevards.

“It is with these values in mind that council chose to plant a tree in memory of Brenda, and to provide an opportunity for residents to gather and remember a public figure that impacted so many lives,” Tait said.

In addition to the tree planting ceremony, a book of condolences will be made available for those wishing to reflect on their memories of Brenda.

The book will be placed at Sooke Municipal Hall in advance of the ceremony and presented to the family.

Parkinson was elected a district councillor in 2005, 2014 and 2018.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

