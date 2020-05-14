Former Sooke councillor Sheila Beech dies

Former councillor and well-known Sooke resident Sheila Beech has died.

Beech served two terms as a Sooke councillor, once in 2005 and again in 2011, and was engaged in the community through multiple organizations such as the Sooke Literacy Committee, Sooke Tourism Association and the Rotary Club of Sooke.

“A talented and celebrated artist herself, Sheila was a passionate advocate for arts and cultural organizations and events. She believed the arts were important drivers of tourism and economic diversification and recognized their benefit for community and individual health and vitality,” the District of Sooke stated on its website.

“A frequent contributor to the Sooke Fine Arts Show, she could often be found demonstrating her felt making skills as an artist in residence during the event, quick with a smile and an in-depth explanation of the finer points of her craft.”

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait expressed her condolences on the District website, sharing that she worked with Beech during her first term on council.

“Her warmth, generosity, and passion for our community will always be remembered by Council colleagues, municipal staff, and the many Sooke residents whose lives she touched,” Tait said.

Plans for a memorial have yet to be announced.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathSooke council