Former top Surrey Mountie takes new City of Surrey public safety post

City of Surrey has hired the former top cop for Surrey RCMP to manage the new public safety department

According to an email sent to staff on Wednesday morning (July 30) by City of Surrey city manager Rob Costanzo, Brian Edwards is set to begin as the general manager of the public safety department on Aug. 25.

Edwards was the assistant commissioner and officer in charge of Surrey RCMP from 2020 to 2024. Most recently, he served as the Lower Mainland District Commander for the RCMP E Division.

Surrey Police Service, Surrey Fire and bylaw will be consolidated under the umbrella of the public safety department, Costanzo's email said.

"Bringing these three critical functions together will foster even closer collaboration among our public safety professionals, streamline decision-making, and ensure we deliver a seamless, integrated response to the community we serve. One of the department's first priorities will be guiding the ongoing policing transition to a successful conclusion," Costanzo said in the email. "Brian's deep operational knowledge of policing in Surrey, coupled with his proven expertise in change management and stakeholder engagement, uniquely positions him to steward the final phases of our policing transition while advancing a holistic public safety strategy for our city."

Sgt. Tige Pollock of Surrey Police Service told Black Press Media that "Surrey Police Service does not typically comment on any hires made by the City of Surrey. Thank you for the opportunity, but we would decline making any comment."

Surrey Now-Leader has reached out to the City of Surrey for comment.