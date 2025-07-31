 Skip to content
Former top Surrey Mountie takes new City of Surrey public safety post

City of Surrey has hired the former top cop for Surrey RCMP to manage the new public safety department
Anna Burns
Anna Burns
33045487_web1_230622-SUL-MountiesReact-main_1
Brian Edwards, who was the assistant commissioner and officer in charge of Surrey RCMP from 2020 to 2024, has been hired as the general manager for the City of Surrey's new public safety department.

The City of Surrey has hired the former top cop for Surrey RCMP to manage the new public safety department. 

According to an email sent to staff on Wednesday morning (July 30) by City of Surrey city manager Rob Costanzo, Brian Edwards is set to begin as the general manager of the public safety department on Aug. 25. 

Edwards was the assistant commissioner and officer in charge of Surrey RCMP from 2020 to 2024. Most recently, he served as the Lower Mainland District Commander for the RCMP E Division. 

Surrey Police Service, Surrey Fire and bylaw will be consolidated under the umbrella of the public safety department, Costanzo's email said. 

"Bringing these three critical functions together will foster even closer collaboration among our public safety professionals, streamline decision-making, and ensure we deliver a seamless, integrated response to the community we serve. One of the department's first priorities will be guiding the ongoing policing transition to a successful conclusion," Costanzo said in the email. "Brian's deep operational knowledge of policing in Surrey, coupled with his proven expertise in change management and stakeholder engagement, uniquely positions him to steward the final phases of our policing transition while advancing a holistic public safety strategy for our city."

Sgt. Tige Pollock of Surrey Police Service told Black Press Media that "Surrey Police Service does not typically comment on any hires made by the City of Surrey. Thank you for the opportunity, but we would decline making any comment."

Surrey Now-Leader has reached out to the City of Surrey for comment. 

Anna Burns

About the Author: Anna Burns

I cover breaking news, health care, court and social issues-related topics for the Surrey Now-Leader.
