 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Former Vancouver Canuck sued by City of Vernon over unpaid parking tickets

Aaron Volpatti has been taken to small claims court over $650 in unpaid tickets
Brendan Shykora
Brendan Shykora
29615518_web1_220630-RTR-aaron-volpatti-pic_1
Former Vancouver Canuck Aaron Volpatti has been taken to small claims court over $650 in unpaid parking tickets, according to court documents filed Feb. 24, 2025. (Contributed)

A former NHL player who played for the Vancouver Canucks has been taken to small claims court by the City of Vernon over more than a dozen unpaid parking tickets. 

According to court documents filed on Feb. 24, Aaron Volpatti racked up 13 unpaid tickets between November 2023 and December 2024, and owes the city $650. 

The documents show Volpatti parked either his Ford F-150 or his Toyota Rav4 at expired parking meters on downtown Vernon streets. Each ticket would have been $15 if paid on time but jumped up to $50 after the 28-day grace period. 

Parking downtown used to cost $1 per hour before being raised to $1.25 in February 2024. 

Volpatti, 39, is a former professional hockey player who started out playing for the Vernon Vipers of the BC Hockey League as a junior. He went on to play 114 games across five seasons in the NHL. He started his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks, where he played 54 games before being claimed off waivers by the Washington Capitals in the 2012-13 regular season. 

Volpatti made close to $3 million in earnings over his NHL career.

The Revelstoke native published his book, Fighter: Defying NHL Odds, in 2022. According to his website, he is now a keynote speaker and cognitive performance coach. 

 

Brendan Shykora

About the Author: Brendan Shykora

I started at the Morning Star as a carrier at the age of 8. In 2019 graduated from the Master of Journalism program at Carleton University.
Read more

More News

TikToker inspires 1,000s of Americans to support Canada through a trip to B.C.
TikToker inspires 1,000s of Americans to support Canada through a trip to B.C.
B.C. NDP survives Conservative confidence motion
B.C. NDP survives Conservative confidence motion
B.C.'s longest serving mayor dies at 91
B.C.'s longest serving mayor dies at 91