Former Vancouver Canuck sued by City of Vernon over unpaid parking tickets

Aaron Volpatti has been taken to small claims court over $650 in unpaid tickets

A former NHL player who played for the Vancouver Canucks has been taken to small claims court by the City of Vernon over more than a dozen unpaid parking tickets.

According to court documents filed on Feb. 24, Aaron Volpatti racked up 13 unpaid tickets between November 2023 and December 2024, and owes the city $650.

The documents show Volpatti parked either his Ford F-150 or his Toyota Rav4 at expired parking meters on downtown Vernon streets. Each ticket would have been $15 if paid on time but jumped up to $50 after the 28-day grace period.

Parking downtown used to cost $1 per hour before being raised to $1.25 in February 2024.

Volpatti, 39, is a former professional hockey player who started out playing for the Vernon Vipers of the BC Hockey League as a junior. He went on to play 114 games across five seasons in the NHL. He started his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks, where he played 54 games before being claimed off waivers by the Washington Capitals in the 2012-13 regular season.

Volpatti made close to $3 million in earnings over his NHL career.

The Revelstoke native published his book, Fighter: Defying NHL Odds, in 2022. According to his website, he is now a keynote speaker and cognitive performance coach.