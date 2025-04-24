Former Vernon hockey coach sentenced for sexual assault of minor

Keith Chase handed nearly two years in jail, 21 years after incident against then 16-year-old female player

WARNING: This article contains details of a criminal sexual assault trial which may be disturbing to some readers. If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual violence, contact Archway Society for Domestic Peace at 250-542-1122. All programs are easily accessible, free of charge and confidential.

A Vernon businessman has been sentenced to nearly two years in jail after a B.C. Supreme Court judge found he'd significantly abused his position of trust when he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl who played on the hockey team he was coaching more than 20 years ago.

Keith Chase, 57, stood silently at the Vernon Law Courts Thursday, April 24, as Justice Sheri Ann Donegan imposed a 23-month sentence, having found him guilty in February of three instances of sexual assault that took place on the same night in 2004 in Chase's home, where the victim was sleeping overnight before a playoff hockey game, in a place where, as Donegan noted, she should have been safe and secure.

Chase had heard this sentence before. It's the same result of a previous trial that wrapped up in 2022, when he was convicted of sexual assault related to the same offence and handed a 23-month jail sentence. He quickly appealed that conviction which prompted a second trial. Three years later, Donegan accepted a joint recommendation from the Crown and defence to impose the same length of jail time the previous judge had landed on.

In doing so she exercised some restraint, having said at Thursday's hearing that she felt 23 months was "a bit lower" than the range for similar offences. Indeed, in her reasons for sentencing, Donegan said 23 months was "the very least restrictive sanction available that meets the primary sentencing objectives of denunciation and deterrence."

The victim — whose identity is protected by a publication ban — was a family friend. Justice Donegan noted Chase had known and coached her since she was six years old.

Chase was 37 years old and under the influence of alcohol when in the kitchen of his home that night in 2004, he kissed the victim on the mouth. Later that night, when she was in bed, Chase came into the bedroom and touched her genitals beneath her clothes, digitally penetrating her. He later performed cunnilingus on her in the master bedroom. The next day, he told her to keep it all a secret.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in court by Crown prosecutor Margaret Cissel, the victim called her decision to come forward with her allegation "one of the biggest decisions" she's made in her life, one filled with doubt as to whether she would be believed and what people would think. She said the experience has showed her why so few victims of sexual assault choose to speak of their abuse, and "most decide to take it to their grave." She said in spite of this, she refused to stay quiet: "I am no longer silenced."

The victim said she has worked hard to become an accomplished and confident professional and a strong daughter, wife and mother. But it hasn't been easy to get to where she is now, and she'll never know what could have been, had she not been a vulnerable teen "who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"Keith, you abused the power and trust that I had for your selfish sexual reasons when you exploited me, a child, my mom and dad's child," the victim stated. "Although you lay claim to having an extensive hockey resume as both a player and a coach, you will now firmly be remembered as the man who sexually abused a 16-year-old girl that you coached."

Indeed, Chase appeared to have his hockey resume on his mind when he was given an opportunity to speak – a statement defence lawyer Bryn Laxton-Coglon was relying on to prove his remorse. Chase spoke for about 11 and a half minutes, the first several minutes of which he spent describing the lessons he'd learned from his time playing and coaching hockey. He spoke of the importance of hard work and respect for teammates, and of the ideal locker room environment. He touted the two Canadian championships he'd won.

Only after elucidating these athletic values and exploits did Chase address what he'd done to the victim. Though he disagreed "with the findings of facts about the time frame and the actions that occurred," he said he was "still at fault."

"To say I'm ashamed is an understatement, and I am deeply sorry," said Chase, who sobbed as he recalled the harm his conviction has done to his family.

The court heard Chase has been married for 40 years, has four grown children and a number of grandchildren. Laxton-Coglon spoke of Chase's role as the owner of Chaser's Bottle Depot, his charitable work in the community, and submitted more than 30 letters from friends, family and community members that spoke highly of his character. Chase himself added he has worked to rid alcoholism from his life.

Donegan accepted that Chase was genuinely remorseful, but said she remains unclear whether he fully understands the meaning of consent.

Chase referred to his offence as a "careless moment." Justice Donegan rather described it as "intentional."

"There is no question that the gravity of this offence is very high," she said, adding he made a series of decisions that night, abused his position of trust and exploited the victim's vulnerability "all for his own sexual gratification." She said the fact he was drinking that night does not reduce his moral responsibility.

Donegan said sexual crimes of this nature are "inherently violent" and can have lasting, crippling effects on the psychological and emotional well-being of the victim.

Some victims go on to live healthy, meaningful lives in spite of their abuse, as the victim in this case has, Donegan said, but the judge added she was robbed of "once-in-a-lifetime opportunities" to achieve her dreams as a hockey player.

Donegan echoed what she called a "powerful" line in the victim's statement: "Because of you, I will never again have the opportunity to be the original me."

Chase was placed in handcuffs and led out of the courtroom.

His sentence of 690 days in jail was reduced by five days to account for the brief time he spent in custody in between his previous conviction and his release on bail following his appeal.