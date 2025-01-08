'Guy is thriving': From living on B.C.'s streets to helping people survive them

Formerly homeless Vernon man with alcoholism now helping organization that helped him

Vernon's Upper Room Mission knows that stories of transformation can often go untold. That's why the organization is sharing the inspiring story of Guy.

The Upper Room Mission works with and supports individuals facing homelessness, poverty or addiction. In a post on its website, the Mission told the story of Guy's remarkable turnaround, and how he's now giving back to the Mission which helped him through the most difficult stage of his life.

When Guy first came into the Mission, he was homeless and among the most challenging individuals the Mission was serving. In a YouTube video by the Upper Room Mission, Guy describes how his alcoholism at the time was getting him into trouble and holding him back. The Mission was one of the only places where he could find support.

After being arrested multiple times for minor infractions, Guy eventually spent two months in jail. When he got out of jail and returned to the Mission, the team braced itself for more challenges.

But something had changed; Guy was now ready to turn his life around.

He expressed a desire to step out of homelessness, reunite with his wife and child, conquer his alcoholism and create a future for his family.

The Mission connected Guy to services and provided counselling to help him build his relationships while he navigated family services, embraced fatherhood and worked toward independence.

"Today, two and a half years later, we are thrilled to share that Guy is thriving," the Mission said, adding Guy now lives independently with his wife and daughter.

Guy is also free from alcohol, and says in the video that "it never tasted so good to be sober."

He's also committed to giving back.

Guy is now a volunteer for the Mission as he's become the organization's regular driver, picking up groceries and donations from community partners.

"His journey is a testament to the power of hope, perseverance, and the transformative love that can emerge even in the toughest circumstances," the Mission said.

The Upper Room Mission is located at 3403 27th Ave., in Vernon.

Its day shelter drop-in centre provides people struggling with poverty, homelessness and isolation by providing a safe place and resources such as food, clothing, washrooms, showers and laundry.

The Mission's drop-in services are accessed by 70 to 100 people every day.