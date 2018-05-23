The Fort Street bike lanes are painted and will open on May 27. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Fort Street bike lanes making their debut with roll-out event Sunday

Completion marks the second east-west connector dedicated to downtown cyclists

Just in time for Bike to Work Week, the Fort Street bike lanes are opening May 27.

Paint was put down on the lanes on Tuesday, and only a few orange pylons are stopping cyclists from using the new east-west path between Wharf and Cook streets.

On Sunday the City of Victoria, in partnership with Fabulous Fort, the Downtown Victoria Business Association, PARC Retirement residences and community partners will host the Fort Street Roll-Out Celebration, in the street’s 700-block, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The celebration will feature live music, family activities, interactive stations, safety ambassadors, photo stations and free bicycle rentals. There will also be activities on each block between Wharf and Cook Streets with a “passport” designed to encourage walking and cycling on the corridor. Those who fill out their passport will be entered into a draw to win prizes, including one of four new bikes.

For more information on the Fort Street improvement project, and other bike lane plans you can visit victoria.ca/cycling

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

