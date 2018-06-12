Motorcyclist injured in Fort Street crash

Victoria Police say stretch from Foul Bay to Lee closed to investigate

Traffic is backed up near Fort Street and Lee after a crash between a mini van and a motorcycle this afternoon. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

A man on a motorcycle was injured today (June 12) after a crash on Fort Street with a mini van.

A silver minivan attempted to turn left onto Trent Street in front of an older model motorcycle west bound on Foul Bay Road.

Victoria Police say one person was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.

The driver appeared cooperative with police and looked shaken, said Jay S. who heard the crash around 2:45 p.m. while on the phone outside a nearby building.

“I heard the bike go by. He wasn’t going at any excessive speed, he was just going normal pace,” said Jay, also noting the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. “I heard a noise and thought this guy’s either just lost his exhaust or something bad and I looked and he was crumpled against the van’s front passenger fender.”

Jay quickly got off the phone and called 911 and ran to the man who was already being comforted by other bystanders. He called 911 a second time to seek crowd control.

Fort Street between Foul Bay Road and Lee was closed while Victoria Police members investigated the collision. VicPD asks anyone who witnessed the collision to call 250-995-7654.

