FortisBC gas customers may see lower bills after carbon tax cut

Average residential gas customer (7.5 gigajoules per month) currently pays about $29.89 in carbon tax on their bill

FortisBC gas customers could save more than $300 a year with the elimination of the provincial consumer carbon tax.

The B.C. government’s decision follows a similar announcement from the federal government, which signalled an end to the consumer carbon tax. On March 14, Premier David Eby said that the province will no longer move forward with the planned carbon tax increase set for April 1, and that legislation is being drafted to remove the tax entirely.

In a statement, FortisBC, which collects the carbon tax on behalf of the province, said it is monitoring the process and evaluating how the decision will impact its customers. According to the company, the average residential gas customer—who uses around 7.5 gigajoules of gas per month—currently pays about $29.89 in carbon tax as part of their monthly bill. With the elimination of the tax, customers could see a nearly $30 reduction in their monthly energy costs.

The company stated that it is committed to supporting B.C.'s climate action goals and continues to focus on reducing emissions while ensuring the safe, reliable, and affordable delivery of energy to its customers.