FortisBC looks to surge ahead of expected power need in Southern Interior

The company is seeking experienced power providers to build lower-carbon, renewable energy projects

At a news conference in Kelowna on Tuesday (Sept. 10), FortisBC announced it is seeking experienced power providers to build lower-carbon, renewable energy projects.

“Including solar, wind, hydro, biomass, biogas, and geothermal,” Joe Mazza, VP of energy supply and resource development said.

He added FortisBC has issued a request for expressions of interest in projects to meet customer demand.

“We are looking to add up to 1,100 gigawatt hours of supply as soon as 2030. Keeping the needs of our customers top of mind, especially in relation to potential impacts on rates and affordability."

The 1,100 gigawatt hours will power approximately 99,000 homes. The company has seen more demand than anticipated for electricity in the Southern Interior.

As well as information about potential developments, FortisBC is also interested in new or existing projects that have a strong Indigenous equity component or are Indigenous-led.

“We strive to maintain and develop strong, authentic, and respectful relationships with Indigenous communities,” Mazza said. “We’ve been doing that for a long time.”

Prospective partners will be asked for details about how their projects engage with Indigenous and local communities.

“And if they are sharing or plan to share in potential benefits arising from the projects,” Mazza added.

Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director of the Clean Energy Association of BC (CEABC), noted that Indigenous partnerships are key across Canada.

“We’re seeing greater equity stakes and more interest in capacity on the First Nations side wanting to have a larger role in these projects. I think it’s great FortisBC has the flexibility for Indigenous participation in this expression of interest.”

Cole Sayers added that CEABC is committed to supporting B.C.’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The expression of interest is part of a broader strategy to grow energy systems in the Southern Interior, with increasing demand and population growth driving the need for additional infrastructure.”

FortisBC’s plans to meet expected power demand were outlined in 2021 to the BC Utilities Commission, however, since that filing the company has seen a sooner-than-expected demand for electricity.

In February and April 2024, FortisBC announced investments of $700 and $157 million for energy conservation and reduction, and infrastructure projects to expand capacity.