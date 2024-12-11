FortisBC offering free assistance to lower income B.C. households

Got to fortisbc.com/incomequalified for more information

With the temperatures dipping and snow blowing in, residents across B.C. are looking to keep their houses warm, but also keep that heating bill affordable.

A recent release from FortisBC is recognizing that poor energy efficiency disproportionately affects low-income households, and therefore, the company is offering free assistance for income-qualified customers and other energy savings programs all year round.

According to FortisBC, reports from the World Health Organization and McGill University, “show that poor energy efficiency is more likely to affect low-income households and can adversely affect the overall health and well-being of this already vulnerable population.”

“Unfortunately, the homes most accessible to low-income households tend to be older and less efficient. For example, homes built before 1997, when national energy codes for buildings were first introduced, are more likely to have outdated heating systems, poor insulation and drafty windows and doors, resulting in higher energy use and associated costs,” stated Ariana Arguello, conservation and energy management program manager at FortisBC.

One non-profit society that has taken the initiative to help its residents lower energy use through FortisBC’s free program is Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society (ENFHS).

ENFHS, serves more than 1,200 women, gender-diverse people, single-parent families and seniors across its 13 Lower Mainland buildings.

Lilian Chau, chief executive officer at Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society said the work to engage residents with FortisBC programs began in 2021 and since then many residents have noticed the positive benefits including quieter spaces.

“On top of this, the society has lowered greenhouse gas emissions by around 143 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the equivalent energy use of more than 30 homes for a year,” said Chau.

