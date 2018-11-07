Twitter: West Kelowna Warrior’s Captain Cavin Tilsley saves energy

FortisBC pleas with customers to reduce natural gas usage

B.C.’s natural gas supply is limited following the Enbridge transmission pipeline rupture

While the Enbridge-owned natural gas transmission pipeline has been repaired, B.C.’s natural gas supply remains limited.

Enbridge is operating their transmission system at a reduced capacity for the next few months, starting at about 55 per cent capacity and gradually ramping up to 80 per cent.

RELATED: B.C.’s natural gas supply could see 50% dip through winter due to pipeline blast

RELATED: Pipeline explosion causes evacuations near Prince George

Moving towards full transmission is a gradually step, but it will not be enough natural gas to support the typical consumption of natural gas users during the winter.

FortisBC is currently working to ensure natural gas is made available for customers, which includes bringing gas from Alberta, securing gas on the open market place and working with industrial customers to decrease consumption of natural gas use.

However, customers are also being asked to conserve their use of natural gas in their homes, strata buildings, businesses and municipal buildings when possible.

Since Oct. 9 FortisBC continues to make pleas to the public asking customers to reduce their natural gas usage.

According to FortisBC, if customers can continue to reduce their use of natural gas where possible now, this will help to replenish storage options to help offset the difference in availability later.

“FortisBC also owns a number of natural gas storage facilities located throughout BC that can be accessed during times of high demand, but the amount of gas they can store is limited,” states a press release.

Ways to reduce natural gas use:

  • Turn off the thermostat
  • Wear a sweater
  • Heat only the rooms you are in
  • Take shorter showers
  • Run your dishwasher only when it’s full
  • Wash your laundry in cold water
  • Use lower heat settings on your dryer
  • Cover windows with blinds or curtains
  • Natural gas fireplaces can still be used to efficiently heat the room you’re in.

