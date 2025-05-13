FortisBC postpones open houses after suspension of wildfire power shutoff

The postponement will allow FortisBC to review its policy

With the news that the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) will be temporarily suspending new safety measures designed to protect communities and electricity systems against wildfires, FortisBC has decided to delay its information sessions until next month.

On May 13, the BCUC suspended the implementation of FortisBC's proposed Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), which was announced at the end of April and would proactively shut off power in selected areas in advance of extreme weather, after backlash and concern from communities in the Southern Interior.

FortisBC is taking the feedback seriously and has postponed its open houses that were scheduled for May 14 in Keremeos, May 15 in Greenwood and May 22 virtually until early June, as it has been directed to file its PSPS policy with the BCUC by May 20.

"We’ve received important feedback and questions from communities, local governments and customers about our Public Safety Power Shutoff policy," FortisBC stated. "We want to thank everyone who has taken the time to share their concerns so far."

FortisBC added that it is committed to listening and engaging in meaningful conversations while working together with communities to find the "best path forward" in implementing the PSPS policy. Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said that this matter should serve as a reminder for any future projects or activities that may impact the community.

"We hope in the future that local authorities will be consulted before something like this happens again," Coyne said.

Despite the BCUC suspension, the PSPS policy still remains an integral part of FortisBC's approach to wildfire safety.

"We recognize the importance of getting it right," FortisBC stated. "That means taking more time to engage with the communities that could be most affected and listening to their feedback."