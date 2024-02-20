FortisBC spending nearly $700M to help customers reduce energy use

Nearly $70M being spent on energy-saving programs for electricity customers in Southern Interior

FortisBC will invest $694.8 million to help customers reduce their energy use over the next four years.

The company is approved to invest $626.7 million to support its gas customers in lowering their energy use following approval by the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC).

An additional $68.1 million will be spent on energy-saving programs for electricity customers in the Southern Interior.

“A key area will be developing programs for dual-fuel hybrid heating systems so customers can pair an electric heat pump with a high-efficiency gas furnace, ensuring they have access to reliable, affordable energy on colder days while lowering their overall emissions,” according to a news release.

“With this funding, we can support some of the most challenging but impactful ways to reduce energy use and help transform how customers use energy in their homes and businesses,” said Joe Mazza, vice president, energy supply and resource development, FortisBC.

The release also states that “the plan projects to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by just over 740,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to taking more than 228,000 passenger cars off the road.”

The majority of reductions are expected to come from buildings and industry, two sectors with the highest targets under the province’s CleanBC Plan.

Fortis also plans to enhance offerings for commercial, industrial, and institutional customers which include financial support for energy evaluations and product rebates.

Customers can get involved in energy efficiency and stay informed about new opportunities by registering for updates on the FortisBC website.

READ MORE: New building ready to tower above Kelowna’s St. Paul Street

READ MORE: Funds being raised for Penticton man whose RV exploded