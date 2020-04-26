FortisBC to purchase renewable natural gas from Hartland Landfill

A proposed agreement between the Capital Regional District and FortisBC would see the company purchase renewable natural gas from the Hartland landfill. (Facebook/Capital Regional District)

A renewable natural gas project proposed for the Hartland Landfill is expected to reduced greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 264,000 tonnes of carbon over the next 25 years.

The project would see FortisBC purchase renewable natural gas generated from the Hartland Landfill for use in its own natural gas distribution system. According to the Capital Regional District (CRD), the partnership would have FortisBC purchase up to 280,00 gigajoules of renewable natural gas per year starting in late 2021 – the equivalent of removing 2,240 cars from the road for 25 years.

“Despite the COVID-19 public health emergency, we are no less driven to safely and affordably reduce GHG emissions,” said a statement from Doug Stout, vice-president of market development and external relations with FortisBC. “Ongoing commitment towards a lower carbon future remains a key focus at FortisBC.”

The Hartland Landfill started using landfill gas for green power in 2004, and now supplies electricity to about 1,600 homes in the region. But the CRD says the volume of biogas being produced exceeded the current system and a new option was needed. Ultimately, the CRD decided to install a biogas upgrading facility to upgrade the biogas to renewable natural gas – the product that will be sold to FortisBC.

The CRD and FortisBC are working on a supply contract, which, if approved, would see FortisBC pay a fixed price per gigajoule and take on costs associated with injecting the natural gas into the distribution system.

