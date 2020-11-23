Foul Bay Road a corridor of crashes in 2019

Last year, 63 crashes in Oak Bay involved vehicles

Vehicles involved crashes in Oak Bay from 2019. (ICBC Screenshot)

Vehicles involved crashes in Oak Bay from 2019. (ICBC Screenshot)

Driving created 7,200 injuries in Vancouver Island intersections in 2019 and nine of those were at the convergence of Foul Bay Road and Fort Sreet/Cadboro Bay Road.

The intersection where Fort Street crosses Foul Bay and turns into Cadboro Bay Road had 18 crashes in total, the most of any intersection in Oak Bay in 2019.

Foul Bay Road and Oak Bay Avenue had the second most incidents with 16. Foul Bay Road itself is a corridor of crashes as there were 63 reported to ICBC along Foul Bay between Lansdowne Road and McNeill Road.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay intersection on deck for upgrades

Thirty-two of the 63 crashes involved injuries to a pedestrian, cyclist, driver or passenger. The number of injuries reported was up 13 from 2018’s number of 19 and was the most since 2015 when 28 injuries were reported.

