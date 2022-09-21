Four bikes stolen from same bike rack in Oak Bay

Stolen bikes, impaired driver among calls for service responded to by police last week

One Oak Bay bike rack became the epicentre of a crime spike this past week.

Three bikes were stolen on the same day from the same rack in the 1900-block of Bee Street. Police were responding to the first report of a stolen bike on Sept. 14 at 12:30 p.m. and while they were taking down that information, a second person reported that their bike had also been stolen. The third call came later in the day at around 4:30 p.m. of another bike stolen from the rack.

The bikes are described as a black specialized 3.0 road bike with red writing, a light blue Norco Search gravel bike, and a silver Devinci St Tropez mode.

A fourth bike was reported stolen from the rack on Sept. 17 at around 9:30 p.m. That bicycle is described as an orange Norco Storm.

Among the 85 calls for service between Sept. 12 and 18, the Oak Bay Police Department responded to five reports of stolen bicycles. The fifth was reported stolen on Sept. 15 from a residence during a break and enter. Police suspect a man broke into the garage overnight, stealing a 2016 Opus Hardtail Mountain Bike, a power washer and a bottle of liquor. The perpetrator left behind a different bike and a duffle bag containing a few items.

Fender bender leads to impound, license suspension

During other calls for service, Oak Bay police impounded a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle after a collision in the 2000-block of Estevan Avenue.

According to police, the woman backed into another vehicle while she was pulling out of a parking spot on Sept. 13 at around 4:15 p.m.

After the incident, the woman got out of her vehicle and spoke with the complainant, who said the woman smelt strongly of alcohol. Police investigated and the driver blew over the legal limit so she was issued a 90-day licence suspension along with having her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Porch pirate swipes swimming parka package

A package of swimming parkas was swiped from a porch in the 2000-block of Newton Street on Sept. 15.

The package contained six black swimming parkas with “Oak Bay Orcas Swim Club” written on the back, valued at $150 each. Each parka also had the swimmer’s last name.

If you have information regarding these or any other crimes, phone the Oak Bay Police Department at 250-592-2424 or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

