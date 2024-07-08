Four dead after B.C. pickup collides with semi-trailer loaded with timber

The accident occurred Friday evening near Hills in the West Kootenays

Four people from Nelson died after their passenger truck collided with a semi-trailer Friday evening on Highway 6 in B.C.'s West Kootenays.

RCMP say they believe the truck crossed the centre line into the path of the semi near Hills at approximately 5:50 p.m. The driver of the semi attempted to avoid the collision, but police say their attached trailer hit a ditch, flipped the semi over and hit the passenger truck.

All four occupants of the passenger truck were killed, while the driver of the semi suffered minor injuries after being rescued by witnesses.

The semi-trailer was destroyed by fire. It had been carrying a 100,000-pound load of timber, which scattered across the highway and blocked both lanes, closing a stretch of the highway for about 11 hours.

“RCMP offer their condolences to the family and thank the witnesses for their assistance at the scene," said BC RCMP spokesperson Corp. James Grandy in a statement.

Slocan Lake RCMP and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the accident.

-with a file from Canadian Press