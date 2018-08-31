BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

On a historically high traffic weekend, BC Ferries announced that four sailings were cancelled on Friday morning.

Two sailings out of each Tsawwassen in Vancouver and Swartz Bay in Victoria were cancelled due to an incident involving a rescue boat on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, according to BC Ferries.

The cancelled sailings are:

7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay terminal

9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen terminal

11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay terminal

1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen terminal

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay Please be aware the #SpiritofVancouverIsland cancelled two round trips. We will refund premiums for customers reserved on these sailings. The vessel is expected to return for the 3:00pm departure from Swartz Bay. https://t.co/luNNgj4yOx ^gl — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 31, 2018

Reports indicate that two BC Ferries employees were injured during a rescue drill, which isn’t the first time an incident like this has led to delays or cancellations. Earlier this year a worker was seriously injured during a training incident at Swartz Bay.

A mechanism for hoisting a rescue boat from the water broke, sending it and two people into the water. One of the men in that incident suffered a fractured knee, six broken ribs, a punctured lung and damaged his back. He spent a week in intensive care and the trauma ward at Victoria General Hospital.

Other technical problems on the Spirit of Vancouver Island in May cancelled a number of round trip sailings between the two major destinations after problems with the propulsion control system. This led to long lines and angry travellers.

These cancellations ahead of the last long weekend of the summer also come just months after BC Ferries announced it was removing fuel rebates, meaning customers have been paying more since June. Those rebates had been offered since 2016 , and the last time there was a surcharge was in 2013.

BC Ferries suggests service users follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit Current Conditions at www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779 for up-to-date information.