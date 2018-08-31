BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service due to incident involving a rescue boat

  • Aug. 31, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

On a historically high traffic weekend, BC Ferries announced that four sailings were cancelled on Friday morning.

Two sailings out of each Tsawwassen in Vancouver and Swartz Bay in Victoria were cancelled due to an incident involving a rescue boat on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, according to BC Ferries.

The cancelled sailings are:

  • 7 a.m. departing Swartz Bay terminal
  • 9 a.m. departing Tsawwassen terminal
  • 11 a.m. departing Swartz Bay terminal
  • 1 p.m. departing Tsawwassen terminal

Reports indicate that two BC Ferries employees were injured during a rescue drill, which isn’t the first time an incident like this has led to delays or cancellations. Earlier this year a worker was seriously injured during a training incident at Swartz Bay.

A mechanism for hoisting a rescue boat from the water broke, sending it and two people into the water. One of the men in that incident suffered a fractured knee, six broken ribs, a punctured lung and damaged his back. He spent a week in intensive care and the trauma ward at Victoria General Hospital.

RELATED: Fundraiser for worker injured in BC Ferries training

Other technical problems on the Spirit of Vancouver Island in May cancelled a number of round trip sailings between the two major destinations after problems with the propulsion control system. This led to long lines and angry travellers.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancels sailings over propulsion problem

These cancellations ahead of the last long weekend of the summer also come just months after BC Ferries announced it was removing fuel rebates, meaning customers have been paying more since June. Those rebates had been offered since 2016 , and the last time there was a surcharge was in 2013.

READ MORE: BC Ferries removes fuel rebates for travellers

BC Ferries suggests service users follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit Current Conditions at www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779 for up-to-date information.

ALSO READ: Behind the wheel of a BC Ferries ferry

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sisters identified in fatal Central Saanich crash
Next story
About 25 parents scramble for daycare after owner of Langford-location bails

Just Posted

Sooke Loggers swing to 4-0 record at Canadian fastball championships

Local squad plays two games today

About 25 parents scramble for daycare after owner of Langford-location bails

Head office offering parents deposits back

Dog walker injured by bear at Matheson Lake in Metchosin

An off-leash dog engaged a bear in a scuffle

BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service due to incident involving a rescue boat

Longtime Victoria cannabis activist wants to bring expertise to council table

Ted Smith: ‘Lack of affordable housing the most pressing issue in 2018 municipal election’

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Growing the South Island: John Pendray, Pendray Farms

“I was born on a farm in Saanich down by Swan Lake 93 years ago, so I have seen a change or two”

Things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday Walk through the Victoria Inner Harbour this Friday and check out… Continue reading

Trudeau determined to build pipeline, tackle climate change despite court ruling

Prime minister says government will get Trans Mountain project built ‘in the right way’

Freeland takes high road as explosive Trump comments detonate in Washington

Speaking off the record, president dismissed Canada’s position on major NAFTA sticking points

One in four British Columbians have changed brands to avoid U.S. retailers: poll

A new survey suggests B.C.ers’ news and shopping habits have changed since Donald Trump was elected

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

Most Read