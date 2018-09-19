In the District of Highlands, there is no need for an election as Mayor Ken Williams (far right) will be acclaimed and six candidates will vie for six council seats. (Courtesy District of Highlands)

Four Greater Victoria mayors to be acclaimed in fall election

No election in District of Highlands with six council candidates up for six seats

It’s shaping up to be an interesting election cycle across Greater Victoria, but a handful of municipalities seem to be quite happy with the status quo.

So much so, that in the District of Highlands, no election will be held.

Mayor Ken Williams who was elected to the top seat in 2014 will be acclaimed come Oct. 20 having faced no opponents.

And while Coun. Karen Burns has decided to vacate her seat on council, Rose Stanton has decided to take a shot at municipal politics making it an even six candidates running for six councillor positions.

Mayor Ryan Windsor will remain at the helm in Central Saanich where he was elected in 2014, so when voters head to the polls they will choose six councillors from the nine who have put their name forth.

“It took me some time to absorb the honour I’ve been given to continue serving as mayor,” Windsor said in a tweet. “Thank you Central Saanich. I look forward to our next term.”

In Metchosin, Mayor John Ranns will serve a seventh term as mayor facing no opponent this time around, but eight candidates will vie for four positions on council.

And Mayor David Screech will resume his seat in View Royal for a second term, having been elected to the top seat in 2014 after serving on council for 12 years.

In a Facebook post, Screech joked he wasn’t sure what to do with all the extra time he found himself with now that he won’t be campaigning.

“We have a wonderful community and I look forward to working with council to continue the good work of this past council,” he wrote. “I am glad to see we have six excellent candidates for council and I thank all of them for being prepared to put their names forward.”

The B.C. municipal election is Oct. 20.

kristyn.anthony@blackpress.ca

