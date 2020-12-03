Four new COVID-19 cases added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Island Health has added four additional cases of COVID-19 to the Dec. 1 outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital.

One more patient and three more staff members have tested positive since Tuesday, bringing the total to six patients and four staff members.

Island Health says the outbreak is limited to acute care areas and outpatient services, including lab and medical imaging, remain open. The emergency department also remains open and Island Health urges people not to hesitate to seek care if and when they need it.

As of Dec. 3, the initial round of patient testing has been completed, while staff testing continues.

The outbreak is the first for Greater Victoria hospitals. It follows an outbreak at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich.

As of Dec. 3, there are 277 active cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island and 9,103 active cases across the province.

