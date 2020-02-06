The Magnolia Hotel in Victoria is one of the four best ranked hotels to make the top 25 in Canada, according to U.S. News. (Facebook/Magnolia Hotel)

Four of top 25 hotels in Canada on Vancouver Island

Three are in Greater Victoria with one in Tofino

Four out of 25 of the top-ranked hotels in Canada are on Vancouver Island, according to U.S. News.

The American publication uses industry awards, hotel ratings and user ratings provided by TripAdvisor to compile the list.

Sitting in third place is the Wickannish Inn in Tofino, known for its breathtaking scenery and five-star service.

The Magnolia Hotel and Spa in downtown Victoria ranked number 11, while the Oak Bay Beach Hotel sits at number 19.

ALSO READ: Pet-friendly Victoria hotel in Top 15 Best Hotels in Canada

Last but not least at number 25 is the Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa, not far from Butchart Gardens.

The number one hotel was the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, followed by the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, also in Vancouver.

ALSO READ: Eight B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Five of the other list-makers were in B.C., including the Wedgewood Hotel and Spa, the Shangri-La Hotel and the Loden Hotel in Vancouver, and the Four Season Resort and Residences and the Fairmont Chateau in Whistler.

