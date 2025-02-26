Four people injured in crash involving ambulance near Nanaimo hospital

Police say ambulance struck broadside in intersection of Boundary Avenue and Dufferin Crescent on Feb. 25

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses with dash cam footage following a crash involving a car and an ambulance that injured four people. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nananimo RCMP are investigating a crash involving an ambulance that injured four people near Nanaimo Regional General Hospital this morning.



The collision happened at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 25, at the intersection of Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance responded to the scene where police determined an ambulance with two paramedics and one passenger on board was travelling northbound on Boundary when it was struck broadside by a Chevrolet Cavalier travelling westbound on Dufferin, an RCMP press release noted.

The adult male driver, who was the sole occupant of the Chevrolet, was transported to NRGH, where he is receiving medical treatment. The two paramedics and patient were also treated at hospital for minor injuries.



The intersection was closed and all vehicle traffic re-routed while investigators examined the scene until about 1 p.m. when the intersection was reopened.



Investigators are asking any motorists who have dash cam footage of the collision or of the immediate area from 10:10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2025-5526.

