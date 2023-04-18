Four-storey Quest project pitched for Oak Bay Avenue – again

Developer targets getting proposal as far as public hearing

Kim Colpman of Large and Co., at 2326 Oak Bay Ave., where the proposed four-storey, 14-unit Quest building would stand. The project failed to get as far as a public hearing when last pitched in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

While the previous pitch for a four-storey building on Oak Bay Avenue didn’t even get to public hearing, the Quest proposal is back on the docket.

Project pitches date back a decade, but most recently came to council, sitting as committee, last March.

“It’s even more appropriate now,” says Kim Colpman, CEO of Large and Co., the company looking to develop a 14-unit building at 2326 Oak Bay Ave.

It comes with clarifications and minor modifications based on feedback from questions posed by council last spring, she says.

The site currently includes a single-family home with four-storey buildings on either side. It’s zoned single-family residential, but is identified in the official community plan (OCP) as multifamily residential, which can contemplate three to eight storeys, Colpman notes.

RELATED: Proposed Quest development for Oak Bay Avenue denied rezoning

While not new, the application to rezone does include updated traffic and geotechnical studies in response to traffic and blasting concerns. There are two notable changes. Five units would be BC Building Code adaptable to support diversity and aging in place, and photovoltaic panels would be installed on the roof for electric vehicle and bike charging to further align with environmental goals.

The proposal filed March 7 is in the neighbourhood information stage before coming back to staff for final review.

Large and Co. held a public information session for neighbours earlier this month. Colpman says there are those who remain opposed, as they have from the start, but she also heard support.

“People were pretty frustrated that there wasn’t an opportunity to speak about an application,” she said of last year’s failed bid to get as far as public hearing.

“We’re going back, answering their questions and adding these amenities,” Colpman says.

Find the full report on the development tracker at oakbay.ca.

