Four-year-old dies after finding gun from state trooper father

The boy found the unsecured weapon inside his home in Toledo

Authorities say the 4-year-old son of an Ohio state trooper found his father’s gun and accidentally shot and killed himself.

A coroner ruled Monday that all evidence points to the boy shooting himself after finding an unsecured weapon inside his home in Toledo. Police say the boy on Sunday had been taken to a hospital where he died.

The coroner identified the boy as 4-year-old Evan Sun. Authorities say he suffered one gunshot wound to the head.

READ MORE: Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

The State Highway Patrol identified the trooper and boy’s father as Fu Sun of its Toledo post.

Toledo police say the investigation is continuing and the patrol says it will look into the division-issued gun involved in the shooting.

READ MORE: Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

The Associated Press

