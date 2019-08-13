The Shambhala Music Festival takes place near Salmo, B.C. (Google Maps)

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

A four-year-old girl was among two people killed in a crash on Highway 3 west of Creston.

An eastbound Saturn SUV had crossed the centre line on Monday around 10 p.m. and collided head-on with an RV carrying a family of five from southwestern Alberta, Cpl. Mike Halskov of the BC RCMP’s traffic unit said.

“The RV left the highway and came to a rest on its roof and caught fire,” he said in a news release.

A four-year-old girl who’d been sleeping in the back of the RV was killed.

The driver of the Saturn, a 26-year-old man from the Cranbrook area, also died.

Evidence suggests he was returning home after leaving late from the Shambhala Music Festival in the West Kootenay, Halskov said. Impairment has not been ruled out.

READ MORE: B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

“Police remind all drivers of the dangers of impaired driving which kills 68 people in B.C. every year, on average.”

Anyone with information, including any dash camera video, is asked to call East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

This is a corrected story. Information had previously been attributed to East Kootenay Traffic Services.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jammed ferry door forces cars to back off vessel

Just Posted

Gang member charged after $25,000 in cash, loaded handgun, and drugs seized during Victoria arrest

Roy Pelgrom had cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in his possession

West Shore students mourn the loss of another classmate

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of 16-year-old Belmont student Dorrian Wright

Oak Bay couple run Victoria’s best kept concert secret

Tickets to Victoria Listening Room shows by email only

Galloping Goose trail users warned of possible night closures

Intermittent closures possible until November near McKenzie interchange construction site

Jammed ferry door forces cars to back off vessel

Saturday mechanical issues resulted in two-hour unloading for some BC Ferries passengers

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Bear killed after head-on collision near B.C.-Alberta border

Driver faced with split-second choice to hit either semi or animal

B.C. vehicle insurance remains Canada’s costliest, industry group says

ICBC monopoly needs competition, Insurance Bureau of Canada argues

Person of interest sought in murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang

Nanaimo RCMP serious crime unit asking for assistance in locating Steven Michael Bacon

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Most Read