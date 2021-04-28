Stephen Pawlak was sentenced in Courtenay on Tuesday, April 27. File photo

Stephen Pawlak was sentenced in Courtenay on Tuesday, April 27. File photo

Four years for armed man removed from Island store washroom with a flash grenade

Stephen Pawlak already had lifetime firearms bans for previous offences

An armed man flushed out of a Black Creek public washroom by police with a flash grenade in 2019 has been ordered to spend the next two years in jail.

Stephen Charles Pawlak, 44, of Campbell River was given a four-year sentence in provincial court in Courtenay Tuesday for weapons charges, but with credit for time in custody, this brought the net time down to two years less a day.

Pawlak was arrested in October 2019 after an altercation at the Black Creek General Store where, carrying a pistol, he pulled in to use the washroom.

Pawlak tried to block the door, and police waited five minutes and ultimately used a flash grenade to take him into custody.

RCMP had been following him after receiving information from a retired police officer that Pawlak had mentioned shooting an RCMP officer in the face if the officer approached him. The witness was concerned Pawlak was in an agitated state and reported it to police. The witness’s initial interaction with Pawlak over the weapon had taken place a couple of weeks before.

“Mr. Pawlak had the gun for a minimum of two weeks,” Judge Brian Hutcheson said, adding there was no evidence the accused had any intent to dispose of the gun, a .38-calibre pistol.

RELATED STORY: RCMP Emergency Response Team arrest man at Black Creek General Store

Initially, Pawlak was charged with uttering threats, along with seven other charges, mostly weapons related. Last October, he pleaded guilty to two of the eight charges: one for the firearm and ammunition and a second for possession contrary to a court order. The other charges were stayed.

In court Tuesday, Hutcheson considered mitigating factors such as Pawlak’s difficult upbringing, which included abuse, substance abuse and his pleas to the two charges. A pre-sentence report outlined challenges for him, but also included comments from a couple of corrections officers that his behaviour in custody has improved as he has gotten older.

As aggravating factors, the judge had to consider principles such as denunciation of firearms as well as Pawlak’s record of nearly 50 offences, including five robberies, break-ins, assaults and previous lifetime firearms bans.

Hutcheson’s decision for a four-year sentence fell midway between what Crown and defence counsel considered appropriate. What followed was a sometimes convoluted math exercise between the judge and the lawyers that came down to a matter of days.

In the end, all sides agreed for the sum of two years less a day, which was in line with Pawlak’s wish for provincial rather federal time. The count for breaching the firearm ban also got a one-year concurrent sentence.

Pawlak’s sentence also includes a DNA order, a firearms ban and a probation order for two years that consists of a non-contact order with a witness.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon sought by Victoria police
Next story
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Just Posted

This rendering appears in the documents that York Reality submitted to the Town of Sidney for its warehouse proposal on a triangular-shaped lot on the north side of Beacon Avenue West between Galaran and McDonald Park roads. (Rendering from Town of Sidney agenda)
23-metre tall warehouse pitched for airport lot next to Sidney neighbourhood

Lot near Galaran Road lies on Victoria Airport Authority land, outside Sidney’s control

University of Victoria students Jade Baird, Sicily Fox, Ashley Yaredic and Rachel Dufort speak via video presentation to Victoria council, to whom they delivered the results of an online petition to remove Joseph Trutch’s name from a street in Fairfield. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Online support builds for renaming of Victoria’s Trutch Street

UVic students deliver petition to city council via video presentation

Victoria police are searching for Tyrae Fownes, 25, who is wanted on several unendorsed warrants. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Man wanted for assault, carrying a concealed weapon sought by Victoria police

Tyrae Fownes, 25, is a Caucasian man with short blonde hair and blue eyes

Temporary speed cushions have been installed in three places in Colwood to slow traffic where cyclists and pedestrians cross roadways. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Temporary traffic calming measures coming to four Colwood streets

Public feedback will help decide if installations should be permanent

Cook Street Village resident Keith Ashton and his team will start their fundraiser half marathon run at this point on the Lochside Trail in Central Saanich. The May 1 run winds up at the Terry Fox statue at the foot of Douglas Street in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Connie Robertson)
Victoria COVID-19 survivor running half marathon to give back

Keith Ashton, 81, raising funds for equipment, gives kudos to frontline health care workers

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

RCMP confiscated 10 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two suspects after searching two commercial vehicles in 2019. The men had court appearances in Nanaimo on Tuesday, April 27. (Photo submitted)
Men charged in Nanaimo after cocaine seized from ‘sophisticated’ truck compartment

RCMP’s federal organized crime unit made bust in 2019, men had court appearances Tuesday, April 27

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

Stephen Pawlak was sentenced in Courtenay on Tuesday, April 27. File photo
Four years for armed man removed from Island store washroom with a flash grenade

Stephen Pawlak already had lifetime firearms bans for previous offences

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Why has B.C. used less than 1% of its rapid COVID test supply? Green Party leader asks

Health Minister Adrian Dix defends government strategy

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

Most Read