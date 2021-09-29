Fourth COVID-19 cluster reported in Greater Victoria school

New cluster at Tillicum Elementary School in Saanich

Enrollment at Tillicum Elementary was predicted to include 365 students, but 413 enrolments have been reported. (Courtesy Tillicum Elementary School website)

A fourth COVID-19 cluster has been reported in a Greater Victoria school, this time in Saanich.

Tillicum Elementary School on Albina Street is now facing an active cluster, Island Health has confirmed. Students and staff who attended the school on Sept. 20, 21, 22 or 23 may have been exposed to the virus.

A cluster is when there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, with evidence transmission occurred at the school.

Tillicum Elementary School joins Sir James Douglas Elementary in Victoria, Ecole Poirier in Sooke, and Ecole Victor-Brodeur in Victoria, for current COVID-19 clusters in the region. Dozens of other exposures, or single cases, have also been reported across Greater Victoria schools on the crowdsourced site, BC School COVID Tracker.

Anyone identified as having a high risk of having been exposed to COVID-19 will be contacted directly by Island Health and instructed to self-isolate.

