Tucker Carlson, then-host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew

Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans

Does Tucker Carlson really think the United States should invade its northern neighbour to free it from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government?

A Fox News documentary focused on that question was set to be released today, but Canadians may not get a chance to find out the answer.

The trailer for the program featured People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier and prominent members of the “Freedom Convoy” movement talking about the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

But Carlson’s abrupt departure from Fox News last week derailed its release plans.

A spokesperson for Fox says the documentary will not air — and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says that’s a good thing.

Bruce Heyman says Carlson’s presence in the media landscape was dangerous for American democracy.

Cost of CRD arts contributions questioned in Sooke

The Dalmatian welcomes tenants in new Victoria attainable housing project
The Dalmatian welcomes tenants in new Victoria attainable housing project

Cost of CRD arts contributions questioned in Sooke
Cost of CRD arts contributions questioned in Sooke

MISSING: Comox Valley women last seen on April 18 may be headed to Victoria
MISSING: Comox Valley women last seen on April 18 may be headed to Victoria

Sooke School District superintendent to retire
Sooke School District superintendent to retire