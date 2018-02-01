Frank Hobbs elementary school students Evie Frost, Yousef Al-Odarallah, Zane Martin and Abiha Naser sit in front of principal Ingrid Fawcett and Andrea Frost, top right, on the school’s old playground. Fundraising is in the works for a new one. File photo

Frank Hobbs PAC offering $5,000 for First Nations art proposal

Frank Hobbs playground construction to start in June

The money has come together for a new Frank Hobbs elementary school playground and construction is set to start this in June, with a goal of being ready for Aug. 31.

Through its parent advisory committee Frank Hobbs raised a total of $90,500 in grants to secure the funds needed. That came in the form of a $5,000 award for being voted a finalist in the Aviva Community Fund online contest, $5,000 from Coast Capital Community Fund, $2,500 from the Sutton Realty Group and a $78,401 matching grant from the B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants to go with the $78,401 the PAC and school had already raised.

It may seem like a lot for a playground but the ambitious nature of the design will include a variety of modern features beyond that of a traditional playground. In doing so, the PAC has posted a $5,000 request for proposals to local First Nation artists.

“We are looking for an artist to create an interactive piece of art, or art station, that recognizes and celebrates the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nation land which the playground is located upon,” said Andrea Frosty of the school PAC.

The area allotted is 15-feet by 10-feet in size, with some flexibility. Bonus points for proposals that involve students at some point in the creation of the project.

In addition to the First Nation artwork the playground will feature Blue Imp equipment, vista seating, a sensory pathway, outdoor classroom and more.

Artists interested in the RFP can contact frankhobbs.pac@vcpac.ca. The PAC seeks a a two-page proposal, including a short concept description, by Feb. 19.

Langford Western Foods sold to Fairway Market; no changes at Sooke location
Route of seaplane that left B.C. man, 5 others dead wasn't authorized: report

