Fraser Canyon wildfire drops to 111 hectares, 2 evacuation alerts remain

Evacuation alerts from Spuzzum First Nation and Fraser Valley Regional District remain in effect

A helicopter drops water on the Sailor Bar wildfire near Yale on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 24.

BC Wildfire Service has reported that the Sailor Bar wildfire near Yale has dropped down to 111 hectares as of Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 26.

"Today the operational focus will be working with CN from the railway to assess access points at the top of the fire," BC Wildfire said in their update. "Anderson River Mainline remains closed at zero-kilometres due to the unpredictable fire behaviour. This will not impact residents."

The blaze is still listed as out of control and evacuation alerts still remain in place for Spuzzum First Nation and from south of Yale to Spuzzum in the Fraser Canyon, on both sides of Highway 1.

Highway 1 through the canyon is still open but a travel advisory remains in effect between Yale and Boston Bar. Drivers are asked to not stop the flow of traffic in order to view the wildfire from the highway.

Currently, three helicopters, one initial attack crew, and two Type 2 contract crews are working on the blaze.

The blaze was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 23, and is located seven kilometres north of Yale, and east of Highway 1, near the CN Rail line. It was initially reported as being between two and three hectares in size before growing to 50 hectares, by Sunday morning, and then 120 hectares late Sunday night.

It is believed that the fire was caused by human activity.

According to BC Wildfire, an out of control wildfire means that it is "spreading or it is anticipated to spread beyond the current perimeter, or control line."

To check on highway closures visit www.drivebc.ca.

Updates on the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.

Residents can also receive updates at alertable.ca .

To report wildfires or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555 (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.