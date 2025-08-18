Fraser Health names new CEO Dermot Kelly amid leadership shakeup

He replaces interim boss Lynn Stevenson following Victoria Lee's departure in February

Fraser Health has a new president and CEO in Dermot Kelly, who "brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across British Columbia’s health system and a deep commitment to leading with purpose and compassion," according to the regional health authority.

Kelly's appointment was announced Monday (Aug. 18) by the board of the Surrey-based agency, which serves the area from Burnaby to Boston Bar.

His "leadership, experience and compassion will help shape a stronger future for Fraser Health," said Opreet Kang, chair of Fraser Health board of directors.

The board has "great confidence in Dermot’s ability to foster meaningful relationships and deliver on the priorities that matter most to our patients, staff, medical staff and communities," Kang declared.

Over the past six years at Fraser Health, Kelly has held several leadership roles including supporting Access and Flow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly replaces interim CEO and president Lynn Stevenson, brought in after a Fraser Health leadership shakeup in February that saw the departure of Dr. Victoria Lee, given $609,335 in severance.

Kelly says it's "an honour" to serve Fraser Health as president and CEO.

"I have seen firsthand the strength, dedication, and heart that defines this organization," he states in a news release. "Together with humility, courage, and a deep sense of purpose, we will continue to strengthen a health system that meets the moment, supports our people, and instills hope in every person we serve.”

Fraser Health, the largest regional health authority in British Columbia, employs close to 48,000 people at 12 hospitals and other facilities in the region.