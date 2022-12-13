A man could face time behind bars after Oak Bay police say he broke a court-ordered curfew. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fraud convict busted after curfew in Oak Bay could face jail time

Other calls to Oak Bay police include a business hit for metal theft – twice

A man may spend some time behind bars after an officer spotted him out and about when he wasn’t supposed to be.

On Dec. 9 at 1 a.m., officers were on routine patrol when they observed a 53-year-old male breaking a conditional sentence order – a jail sentence served in the community – for a fraud conviction with a curfew of 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to an Oak Bay police news release.

The information was forwarded to the man’s probation officer and if a judge is convinced the offender broke one or more of the conditions, the remaining time could be served in jail.

Doubling down on metal

An Oak Bay building was targeted twice for metal theft last week.

On Dec. 5 and 6 a business in the 1700-block of Elgin Road was broken into. Both times the suspect, who was caught on surveillance footage, targeted recycled pieces of metal pipe. The reports are among the 85 calls to the Oak Bay Police Department the week of Dec. 5 to 11.

Hidden purse still swiped

A resident reported her purse stolen Dec. 8 after leaving it hidden under a blanket in an unlocked vehicle on Dec. 8.

The vehicle was parked in the 500-block of Monterey Avenue between noon and 4:30 p.m. Police have no witnesses or suspects.

High wind hazards

High winds kept Oak Bay officers and firefighters busy with hazardous conditions caused by high winds. The police and fire would like to thank the public for adhering to the direction of the emergency services as they dealt with electrical wires and downed trees.

 

