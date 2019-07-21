Free-B Film Festival celebrates 20th anniversary

Head to Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park to see some family favourites on the big screen

Check out some family favourites at this year’s Free-B Film Festival (File Photo)

Pack your blanket, pick some snacks and grab some friends – the Free-B Film Festival is back.

On Fridays and Saturdays Starting Aug. 9 the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park will be transformed into an outdoor movie space for everyone to enjoy.

The Victoria Film Festival is happy to celebrate its 20th anniversary of the Free-B event with a lineup of classic favourites including Hook, Jurassic Park and Mrs. Doubtfire.

ALSO READ: Your summer 2019 outdoor movie roundup

“From the very beginning, Free-B was all about creating a playful line-up,” said Kathy Kays, festival director. “For us, it’s a favourite event at VFF and one of our longest-running, second only to the Film Fest in February.”

Screenings happen rain or shine, and usually see hundreds of viewers.

ALSO READ: Campout movie night kicks off summer of family fun at Fort Rodd Hill

“It really is the coolest summer tradition in Victoria and we’re so pleased to have created an event that appeals to such a broad audience,” Kays said.

The fest will launch on Aug. 9 with Legally Blonde and continue on weekends until Aug. 24, with screenings starting at 9 p.m.

The full lineup includes:

Aug. 9– Legally Blonde

Aug. 10 – Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Aug. 16 – Hook

Aug. 17 – Jurassic Park

Aug. 23 – Mrs. Doubtfire

Aug. 24 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Best of all (and just in case you didn’t catch it in the name) the event is free!

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook