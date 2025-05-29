Free BC guidebook taps outdoor rec to build resilient communities

Outdoor Recreation for Community and Economic Development offers guidance for rural communities to navigate uncertain times through $15-billion industry

Rural communities across B.C. may be able to grow stronger and healthier through the power of the outdoors, the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC (ORCBC) is proposing in a free new guidebook.

The 98-page Outdoor Recreation for Community and Economic Development, designed by Sarah-Patricia Breen and Lauren Rethoret of Selkirk Innovates, takes advice from 50 experts in outdoor recreation and community development to help local government, First Nations, economic development professionals, recreation groups and non-profits stay resilient in uncertain times.

"We often hear from rural communities that they’re interested in developing outdoor recreation but aren’t sure where to start," ORCBC director Louise Pedersen said in a release. "We wanted to create something both practical and inspiring. A tool that helps communities see outdoor recreation not just as a nice-to-have, but as a real driver of economic and community resilience."

ORCBC estimates outdoor recreation is currently worth $15 billion in total economic benefit for B.C. communities.

To capitalize on that benefit, the guidebook recommends picking a local champion to lead community recreation efforts, meaningfully collaborating with First Nations' rights and knowledge, adequately funding outdoor recreation, mitigating its environmental impact through stewardship, and using marketing and branding to spread the word.

"Every community brings a unique mix of assets and capacities to outdoor recreation development, and every community is at a different stage in their work," added Breen, who's also regional innovation chair of rural economic development at Selkirk Innovates, in the release. "As a result, no two communities will use this guidebook in the same way."

In a case study discussed in the book, four northeastern B.C. clubs under the umbrella Tumbler Ridge Outdoor Recreation Association found that working together gave them a stronger voice to advocate for outdoor recreation as the District of Tumbler Ridge revises its economic development strategy.

"We’re making a plan for the inevitable resource sector downturn," the district's community and economic development director Jessie Olsen said in the release. "The key focus is diversification, and outdoor recreation is a huge part of that plan. It will take a group of people with the same vision and goals, all working together, to get it done."

The guidebook is available online in PDF format at orcbc.ca/outdoor-recreation-communities-guidebook.