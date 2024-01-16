Free HPV vaccines eligibility extended to B.C. men born in 2005

Free HPV vaccines had already been available to younger men and boys

British Columbia is extending eligibility for free vaccines against the human papillomavirus to men born in 2005.

The province says it will send out notices on Tuesday from its “Get Vaccinated” system to about 23,000 men born from January to June 2005, advising them to get the free immunizations by June 30.

Free HPV vaccines had already been available to younger men and boys.

The province says B.C. residents need to have their first dose of the HPV vaccine before they turn 19 and their last dose before they turn 26 to be eligible for free immunizations.

The province says as many as 75 per cent of unvaccinated people will contract HPV at some point.

It says infection can lead to a variety of cancers as well as genital warts.

