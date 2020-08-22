Getting educated on the value of a heat pump is one of many benefits to homeowners of the new Bring it Home 4 the Climate program announced this week. (Courtesy City Green Solutions)

Free program helps Greater Victoria homeowners save money on climate-friendly upgrades

Bring it Home 4 the Climate offers education on retrofits, energy efficiency, rebates and more

In a climate emergency, it can be overwhelming to try to think of ways to make a difference.

A new free program co-sponsored by the Capital Regional District and the municipalities of Victoria, Saanich, Central Saanich and Esquimalt, and administered by City Green Solutions, aims to help homeowners get the information they need to upgrade their home’s energy efficiency, and at the same time reduce their carbon footprint.

With the CRD’s greenhouse gas reduction not happening nearly as fast as hoped for, according to a staff report discussed at the Aug. 12 board meeting, programs such as Bring it Home 4 the Climate become even more crucial, says Larisa Hutcheson, CRD general manager of parks and environmental services.

RELATED STORY: Greater Victoria hardly making a dent in greenhouse gas emissions target

“Residential buildings are a large source of greenhouse gas emissions in the capital region, second only to on-road transportation,” she says.

City Green is working directly with homeowners. An initial online survey asks participants to describe their situation – is their home too hot in summer or too cold and drafty in cooler months? Or are they looking to save money on heating and cooling costs, or be more environmentally conscious?

An online or phone interview with a Bring it Home energy expert follows. They’ll suggest retrofit options and ways to increase energy efficiency in the home, and advise about the various rebates available.

People not planning on doing the work themselves will receive tips on getting quotes from a contractor – including a list of COVID-safety questions to ask.

“With older homes there’s multiple things you can do to improve the energy efficiency of your home,” said City Green executive director Peter Sundberg.

“What this program is designed to do is let people know about a range of supports for getting started.”

ALSO READ: Head of Greater Victoria builders says Saanich’s new climate goals require meaningful action

City Green received a grant from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to run the program, in co-operation with the CRD and local jurisdictions, as a way to accelerate residential retrofits, improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of people’s homes.

Going from an oil-burning, forced-air furnace to a efficient heat pump is a common way people reduce their home’s carbon footprint and heating costs, Sundberg said.

Register for the program and find more information online at bringithome4climate.ca.

Other home renovation rebate options can be found at betterhomesbc.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Capital Regional DistrictClimate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria’s adored living statue ‘Plasterman’ dies

Just Posted

Free program helps Greater Victoria homeowners save money on climate-friendly upgrades

Bring it Home 4 the Climate offers education on retrofits, energy efficiency, rebates and more

WATCH: Documentary profiling Beacon Hill Resident aims to connect homeless with broader society

Founder of The Existence Project hopes film envokes empathy, understanding in viewers

Victoria’s adored living statue ‘Plasterman’ dies

Street performing community mourns ‘wonderful and kind’ man and artist

Most criminal activity calls down in first half of 2020: Victoria police

More weapons, robberies, less panhandling and sexual assaults in seven and a half months of 2020

High bacteria levels lead to swim advisory at Cadboro Bay beach

Samples show beach contains elevated levels of enterococci

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Most Read