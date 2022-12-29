Free rides on tap across Greater Victoria for New Year’s Eve

BC Transit offers free rides across its Greater Victoria routes after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

There is such a thing as a free ride come New Year’s Eve.

BC Transit offers free service across Greater Victoria starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Riders can access the local bus routes on the normal schedule, along with additional late-night service for those looking to get home safely from celebrations.

On Jan. 2, BC Transit implements a seasonal service change to increase the number of routes after reductions in December. More weekday trips will be added to several routes that serve post-secondary schools during peak times.

Find the full schedule including late-night service at http://ow.ly/Gc8l50M5Pbh.

